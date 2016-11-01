Statoil gives go-ahead to Norway's Trestakk field after slashing cost

BODOE, Norway Nov 1 Statoil and partners will invest 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($665.51 million) in the development of the Trestakk oil and gas field off Norway, down from a January estimate of 7 billion crowns, the company said on Tuesday.

The field had initially been estimated to cost around 10 billion, it added.

The firm also said the Norwegian Sea field was now believed to contain 76 million barrels of oil equivalents, an increase from 75 million indicated by Statoil in January and initial forecasts of 59.6 million.

Oil firms have embarked on massive cost cuts in recent years to make field developments viable even after a crash in crude prices.

Output at Trestakk, co-owned with ExxonMobil and Eni , was expected to start in 2019, Statoil said in the field development plan. ($1 = 8.2644 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche, Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord)