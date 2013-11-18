Norway offshore construction workers start protest, oil output unaffected

OSLO Nov 18 Around 1,400 Norwegian construction
workers in the offshore energy sector have cut their working
hours since Saturday in a pay protest and oil output could be
affected in the longer run if no deal is reached, a trade union
official said.
Workers from the companies Kaefer, Bilfinger and
Beerenberg, who perform scaffolding, pipeline insulation and
construction, are working 45 percent of their normal hours. They
want higher pay and for companies to enter wage negotiations,
said Bjarte Mjaaseth, of the union SAFE, which mainly represents
offshore workers.
"This is not impacting oil and gas production right now, but
maybe it could impact it in the longer run," Mjaaseth said on
Monday.
Norway's government has a right to intervene in strikes and
usually steps in when oil production is affected.
Last year offshore workers staged a 16-day strike that
lowered output by 13 percent and the government stepped in to
instruct the employees to return to work when oil companies
threatened a lockout.
Mjaaseth declined to predict when production could be
affected or give exact details of the workers' demands but said
the labour action would continue indefinitely.
He added that among the major projects that the workers were
engaged on was one to prolong the lifetime of ConocoPhillips'
Ekofisk field.
The labour action also involved workers at the
Statoil-operated Statfjord and Kristin fields, SAFE
said.
Statoil, Norway's biggest offshore operator, could not be
reached for comment. ConocoPhillips declined to comment.