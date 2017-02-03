版本:
Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines

OSLO Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.

The Nordic country last April said France's DCNS and Germany's ThyssenKrupp were the strongest candidates to supply submarines to replace its existing fleet.

"Norway will now enter into final negotiations with German authorities. When a government-to-government agreement is in place, a German-Norwegian negotiation towards the German submarine supplier Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will commence," it added. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
