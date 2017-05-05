Norway wealth fund excludes India's BHEL due to environment rules

| OSLO
OSLO May 5 Norway's wealth fund has excluded
Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio
because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the
Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on
Friday.
The $935-billion Norwegian fund, the world's largest, is not
allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical
guidelines set by the Norwegian Parliament. These include
producing nuclear weapons, tobacco or anti-personnel landmines.
BHEL, an engineering and manufacturing company that is
majority-owned by the government of India, did not reply to
requests for comment.
It's stock was excluded from the Norwegian fund's portfolio
because of "the risk of severe environmental damage" resulting
from the building of a coal-fired power plant close to the
Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, in Bangladesh,
the fund's ethics watchdog said in a statement.
This is an area with "universally unique environmental
qualities" the Council on Ethics said, adding that "there is an
unacceptable risk of the company contributing to or being
responsible for severe environmental damage".
The Council on Ethics makes recommendations to the board of
the central bank, which then decides whether to follow them
through and instructs the fund's management to take action. The
fund is managed by a unit of the central bank.
The watchdog said that BHEL "did not reply to the Council's
inquiries initially, but has later submitted comments to a draft
recommendation, stating that there is no need to dredge the
waterways" through which ships will access the plant.
The fund has sold all its holdings in BHEL, which it did
ahead of the publication of the decision. The fund did so
gradually so as not to alert market participants.
