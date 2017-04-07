Norway's wealth fund welcomes BP CEO's lower pay package

BRIEF-CF Corp to acquire Fidelity & Guaranty Life at about $1.84 bln
* CF Corporation to acquire fidelity & guaranty life in transformative all-cash transaction valued at $1.835 billion
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915-billion sovereign wealth fund, a major investor in oil firm BP, welcomed the lower pay offered to its chief executive Bob Dudley, the fund's CEO told Reuters on Friday.
"The formulation in the discussion they (BP) have had, and the motion (...) is of "downward discretion", which I think is more in line with what we are thinking about on this issue," Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview on the sidelines of a news conference.
The CEO of the fund, which is BP's fifth-largest investor with a 1.83 percent stake, declined to say how the fund would vote at BP's upcoming annual general meeting. It voted in favour of Dudley's pay package last year. (Editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Triumph Group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* AM Castle & Co files to say $115 million of exchange notes offered to holders of prepetition second lien and third lien secured claims