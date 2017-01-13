版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 22:42 BJT

Norway wealth fund expands partnership with Britain's Crown Estate

OSLO Jan 13 Norway's sovereign wealth fund and Britain's Crown Estate have expanded their partnership by buying a leasehold for a retail and office property in central London, the Norwegian fund said in a statement on Friday.

The Regent Street partnership, in which the fund owns a 25 percent stake, already owned the 10 Piccadilly building, but paid 129 million pounds ($156.66 million) for a 68-year leasehold interest, and will now manage the property directly.

The seller was Standard Life Assurance Limited, it added. ($1 = 0.8235 pounds) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐