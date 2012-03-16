RPT-TABLE-Norway's SWF largest holdings at end-2011

OSLO, March 16 Below are the biggest
equity and fixed-income holdings in Norway's $606-billion
sovereign wealth fund (SWF), as given in its annual report on
Friday.
Holdings in billions of Norwegian crowns on Dec. 31, 2011
TOP-10 EQUITY HOLDINGS
Company Country RIC end-2011 end-2010
holding holding
Royal Dutch Shell plc UK 30,983 21,403
Nestlé SA Switzerland 25,346 21,285
HSBC Holdings plc UK 19,583 21,152
Novartis AG Switzerland 19,281 13,823
Vodafone Group plc UK 18,858 15,215
BP plc UK 17,277 15,938
Exxon Mobil Corp US 16,901 11,942
Roche Holding AG Switzerland 16,279 11,195
Apple Inc US 16,027 12,282
GlaxoSmithKline UK 15,775 26,216
TOP-10 FIXED INCOME HOLDINGS
Company Country end-2011 end-2010
holding holding
United States of America US 249,072 164,627
UK Government UK 109,813 98,581
French Republic France 79,790 52,345
Japanese Government Japan 67,036 54,991
Fed. Rep. of Germany Germany 51,294 73,609
Italian Republic Italy 32,914 58,461
European Investment Bank n/a 24,099 22,273
KfW Germany 22,703 17,107
Gvt of Netherlands Netherlands 20,218 12,940
Kingdom of Spain Spain 17,975 25,361
FUND LARGEST OWNERSHIP INTEREST
Company RIC Country end-2011
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Ireland 9.6
IVRCL Ltd India 9.5
Lanco Infratech Ltd India 8.7
Telecity Group Plc UK 8.6
China Water Affairs Group Hong Kong 8.5
NCC Ltd India 8.3
Kloeckner & CO SE Germany 8.1
Monitise Plc UK 8.1
Stora Enso OYJ Finland 7.8
CNinsure Inc China 7.8