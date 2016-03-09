UPDATE 2-Norway's $830 billion wealth fund to invest in UK regardless of Brexit

* Says will continue to invest in Britain, probably increase
* Has not, and will not, sell assets like other SWFs have
* Says no impact on long-term goals from first net
withdrawal
(Recasts with comments on Brexit, market turmoil and first net
withdrawal)
OSLO, March 9 Norway's $830 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest, does not see the prospect of
Britain leaving the European Union as a significant risk to its
investments, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
The comments came as the fund reported an overall
fourth-quarter gain but said it may need to support government
spending to the tune of 80 billion crowns ($9.34 billion) this
year.
Britain is the fund's second-largest country holding after
the United States, representing 10.2 percent of its total value
at end-2015. It made its first-ever property deal by buying a
stake in London's Regent Street in 2011.
"We will continue to be a significant investor in the UK at
about the same level as we are today and probably even
increasing our investments there going forward no matter what
happens," Yngve Slyngstad said in an interview.
Britain is voting in June on whether to stay in the EU.
Norway is not a member.
"All changes entail some risk but we would not categorise it
as a significant risk," Slyngstad said.
In 2015 several sovereign wealth funds sold $46.4 billion of
assets after the oil price crash triggered fund redemptions and
selling of foreign currency reserves by producers.
Norway was not one of them. "We have not participated in the
selling and we don't foresee that we will," Slyngstad told a
news conference held earlier on Wednesday to present the fund's
annual report.
Incoming revenues, worth 191 billion crowns last year, would
be more than enough to fund the withdrawal that is planned from
the Ministry of Finance as of this year, he said.
"So we are in a privileged position that the fund is very
large and the cash we generate is quite significant while the
budget financing needs are limited," he said.
As a long-term investor, the fund has often said it likes to
take countercyclical positions, by buying when markets fall.
Asked whether the current market turmoil was such an
opportunity, he said: "Yes, of course."
"We would like to be in a position where we can be
countercyclical and we will see what will happen with the
market. However, we still need quite significant price movements
in the market before we actually go into a rebalancing mode."
ECONOMY SUPPORT
The rainy-day fund, built up over two decades from Norway's
vast oil revenues, holds about $160,000 for each of Norway's 5.2
million people.
In January, the government made its first net withdrawal
from the fund to support public spending and an economy hit by
falling oil industry investments.
On Wednesday, Slyngstad said the 6.8 billion crown
withdrawal in the month could mean an expansion to 80 billion
crowns over the year. That would not affect the fund's long-term
goals, he said.
In the fourth quarter, a rebound in stock markets helped the
fund make a positive return in the fourth quarter following two
consecutive periods of losses.
It had earned a return of 3.56 percent in October-December,
slightly outperforming its benchmark of 3.51 percent. For 2015,
the return of the fund was 2.7 percent, 0.5 percentage points
above its annual benchmark.
($1 = 8.5662 Norwegian crowns)
