Norway's $900 bln wealth fund excludes 10 coal-related firms

OSLO, March 7 Norway's central bank, which
manages the country's $900 billion wealth fund, has excluded an
additional 10 companies from its portfolio due to their use or
production of coal, and has put two firms under observation, it
said on Tuesday.
The ten companies excluded are: CEZ, Eneva
, Great River Energy, HK Electric
Investments, Huidan Energy, Korea Electric
Corp, Malakoff Corp, Otter Tail Corp
, PGE and SDIC Power Holdings .
The two firms put under observation are NorthWestern Corp
and Portland General Electric.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)