Norway's $900 bln wealth fund excludes 10 coal-related firms

OSLO, March 7 Norway's central bank, which manages the country's $900 billion wealth fund, has excluded an additional 10 companies from its portfolio due to their use or production of coal, and has put two firms under observation, it said on Tuesday.

The ten companies excluded are: CEZ, Eneva , Great River Energy, HK Electric Investments, Huidan Energy, Korea Electric Corp, Malakoff Corp, Otter Tail Corp , PGE and SDIC Power Holdings .

The two firms put under observation are NorthWestern Corp and Portland General Electric. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)