UPDATE 1-Norway's $860 bln fund may spend over $4 bln on property in 2015-CEO

* Has so far invested NOK 28 billion this year in property
* May spend more than last year's record NOK 36 billion
* All property deals funded by selling government bonds
OSLO, Nov 6 Norway's $860 billion sovereign
wealth fund may invest more than $4 billion in property
worldwide this year, breaking the record it set last year, its
chief executive said on Friday, as the fund builds up its
portfolio of real estate.
The fund invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas
production in stocks, bonds and property. The latter - mostly
commercial real estate - represented 3 percent of the fund's
total value at the end of the third quarter but will reach 5
percent over time.
Last year, the fund invested a record 36 billion crowns
($4.23 billion) in net real estate purchases, CEO Yngve
Slyngstad told a seminar on Friday, and may be on track this
year to do more.
"This year we are still below our record of 36 billion last
year, but there is ... potential that we will actually pass it,"
he said. The fund has so far invested some 28 billion crowns in
property in 2015, he said.
Separately, the fund said in a discussion paper published
early on Friday that it may be desirable to invest up to 15
percent of the fund's value in property.
"The vast majority of academic studies comes to the
conclusion that adding real estate does improve the risk-return
profile of a mixed-asset portfolio," the note said. "The median
range of the suggested allocations to real estate in the 30
studies reviewed was 15 percent."
In general, the fund was aiming to invest 30 billion to 50
billion crowns in property per year, Slyngstad said. It funds
all its real estate deals by selling government bonds from its
portfolio of foreign fixed income assets.
"Every real estate investment deal we do is funded by sales
of government bonds," he said.
The fund aims to own property in 10 to 15 major cities over
time and is already present in eight, including New York,
London, Paris and Berlin. Next up are Singapore and Tokyo, where
the fund recently opened offices.
"We want to capture big trends. Globalisation is one of
them," said Slyngstad, adding that the fund was becoming so
large that it would have to do more deals itself. Until now, the
fund has done joint deals with real estate actors, such as
Prologis.
The fund will continue to expand its investments but will do
so carefully, the man in charge of the fund's real estate
investments told Reuters.
"We should be in more cities. But we have to be careful and
not make huge mistakes. So we have to take it one city at a
time," Karsten Kallevig, the fund's chief investment officer for
real estate, said in an interview. "Over time we will see what
we will add."
"We are building up from scratch. We have never invested in
Asia (real estate) before. Property is very local. We must be
present and be able to follow up. It is about data, do we
understand the legal system etc," said Kallevig, adding that he
"was in no hurry" to do deals in Singapore and Tokyo.
($1 = 8.5171 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Larry King)