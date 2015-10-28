Norway's oil fund returns 2nd quarterly loss in a row, Volkswagen weighs

OSLO Oct 28 Norway's $863 billion sovereign wealth fund had a negative return on investments in the third quarter, the second consecutive period of losses, as stocks continued to drop and Volkswagen weighed on results, the fund said on Wednesday.

The fund lost 273 billion Norwegian crowns ($32.22 billion) in the quarter, against a loss of 73 billion from April to June, and was behind its own market benchmark.

The July-September return corresponded to a negative 4.9 percent, against a negative 0.9 percent in the second quarter.

The combined equity and fixed income investments lagged the fund's benchmark by 0.2 percentage point, it added.

The fund raised its share of fixed income investments to 37.3 percent of its portfolio from 34.5 percent three months earlier while equity investments fell to 59.7 percent from 62.8 percent. Real estate holdings increased to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent.

The fund holds $167,000 for each of Norway's 5.2 million people.

($1 = 8.4739 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)