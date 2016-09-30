Norway's wealth fund can resume investing in Singapore Technologies Engineering -c.bank

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
OSLO, Sept 30 The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can resume investing in Singapore Technologies Engineering, the board of the central bank said on Friday.
The fund originally excluded the company from its investments in 2002 because it produced anti-personnel landmines, following a recommendation from the Council on Ethics, its independent ethics watchdog.
"The Council on Ethics has received confirmation from Singapore Technologies Engineering that the company no longer has any activities associated with production of antipersonnel landmines or cluster munitions," the board of the central bank said in a statement.
The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
