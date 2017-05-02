Norway wealth fund has not found attractive property investments in Tokyo, Singapore -CEO

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
OSLO May 2 Norway's $935 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has not found suitable real estate projects in Tokyo and Singapore, despite long-standing plans to invest in the two Asian capitals, the fund's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We do not see attractive property projects in Singapore and Tokyo today," Yngve Slyngstad said during a hearing in the Norwegian parliament's finance committee.
In recent years the fund has bought billions of dollars worth of real estate in European and U.S. cities, including London, Paris and New York. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.