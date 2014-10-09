Norway's oil fund announces 3rd property deal in 2 days

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 9 Norway's $857-billion oil fund purchased a 50-percent stake in a Dutch logistic property for 12.4 million euros, the fund said on Thursday, announcing its third property purchase in two days.
The 42,000-square-metres property in Born was purchased through the fund's joint venture with Prologis.
The fund announced two separate, much larger deals in Britain on Thursday and Friday.
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid