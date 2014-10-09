版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 21:13 BJT

Norway's oil fund announces 3rd property deal in 2 days

OSLO Oct 9 Norway's $857-billion oil fund purchased a 50-percent stake in a Dutch logistic property for 12.4 million euros, the fund said on Thursday, announcing its third property purchase in two days.

The 42,000-square-metres property in Born was purchased through the fund's joint venture with Prologis.

The fund announced two separate, much larger deals in Britain on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐