Norway's wealth fund allowed to invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon

OSLO Jan 25 Norway's $885-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can again invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon as the firm is no longer involved in the production of cluster munitions, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.

The fund had been banned from investing in the company in 2005. It is not allowed to invest in firms that are involved in the production, among other things, of tobacco, nuclear weapons and cluster munitions. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
