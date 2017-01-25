Norway's wealth fund allowed to invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon

BRIEF-Torrent Capital names Philip Armstrong board chairman
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Jan 25 Norway's $885-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can again invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon as the firm is no longer involved in the production of cluster munitions, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.
The fund had been banned from investing in the company in 2005. It is not allowed to invest in firms that are involved in the production, among other things, of tobacco, nuclear weapons and cluster munitions. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing