Norway's giant wealth fund advocates transparency on taxes

OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will ask corporations around the world to show more transparency regarding tax payments, it said on Friday.

Norwegian lawmakers last year ordered the fund to become more involved in international efforts to combat tax havens.

With stakes in about 9,000 companies globally, owning on average 1.3 percent of all listed equities, the Norwegian fund is among the world's most influential investors. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen; editing by David Clarke)