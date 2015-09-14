Norway oil fund buys stake in San Francisco office building

OSLO, Sept 14 Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs Norway's $837 billion oil fund, has bought a 49.9 percent stake in an office building in San Francisco, it said on Monday.

U.S. financial services group TIAA-CREF is acquiring the remaining 50.1 percent interest in the building, located at 888 Brannan Street, and will manage it on behalf of a partnership with the Norwegian fund.

"Norges Bank Investment Management acquired its 49.9 percent interest in the asset for 153.2 million dollars, valuing the property at 307.1 million dollars," the fund added.

The 445,000 square foot property consists of 73 percent office space and 27 percent retail. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)