Statkraft approached by C.Suisse fund, BKW on wind projects

OSLO, June 19 Statkraft has been approached by a Credit Suisse infrastructure fund and Swiss utility BKW Energie about two wind power projects in Norway which it recently cancelled, lawyers involved in the talks said on Friday.

State-owned Statkraft cancelled the projects, which would have generated 1,000 megawatts of power, citing low power prices which it said would make the wind parks unprofitable.

It estimated their cost at 11 billion crowns ($1.41 billion).

Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG and BKW Energie AG "have forwarded an expression of interest to Statkraft in relation to the existing development companies and planned wind power projects at Fosen and Snillfjord," Fredrik Lindblom, a partner at law firm DLA Piper, told Reuters in an email.

He declined to comment on details of the proposal.

A Statkraft spokesman confirmed the company had received the letter, but declined to comment on the process. He reiterated that its decision not to invest still stood.

Norwegian media have reported that Statkraft was open for proposals, citing company officials.

Statkraft owns 50.1 percent of Fosen and 62 percent of the Snilfjord project, with the rest owned by several Norwegian utilities.

Its decision to shelve the two wind parks came as a surprise for the government which has agreed to inject additional capital in the company and has changed tax laws to make investments more profitable.

Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien warned that more wind power projects could be cancelled after Statkraft's withdrawal, hurting Norway's hopes of catching up in wind power with neighbours Sweden and Denmark.

Norway has about 820 MW of wind power installed compared to 5,425 MW in Sweden and 4,845 MW in Denmark, according to statistics from the European Wind Power Association.

($1 = 7.7907 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)