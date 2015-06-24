Norwegian power firms hope to revive 1,000 MW wind project -grid

OSLO, June 24 Norwegian utilities, including state-owned Statkraft and transmission grid operator Statnett, are seeking to revive plans to build a large wind power development just weeks after the project was cancelled, Statnett said on Wednesday.

"The partners will work together to investigate a new 1,000 MW project by the end of September this year," Statnett said in a statement, adding that the aim was to make a final investment decision in the first quarter of 2016.

Power firm Statkraft is expected to have a 50.1 percent stake in the project, while TroenderEnergi aims for 5-10 percent, with a consortium led by Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners seeking to acquire the remaining shares, Statnett added.

Denmark's Vestas had been picked to supply turbines for the original project. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)