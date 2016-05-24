Norwegian Air seeks more Dreamliners after latest leasing deal

OSLO May 24 Norwegian Air Shuttle will continue to seek more Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for its long-haul fleet, the budget carrier said on Tuesday after signing a deal with CIT Aerospace to lease two planes from 2018.

Norwegian currently has 10 Dreamliners in operation and 32 on order following the CIT deal, and options to buy a further 10 from Boeing.

"It's no secret that we are still looking for new Dreamliners and this leasing agreement shows that it is possible to achieve," Norwegian Air spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik said.

"A larger Dreamliner fleet will make us even more competitive and better positioned for growth going forward," she added.

Norwegian is Europe's third-largest low-cost airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet, but unlike its larger competitors it competes both on the short-haul and long-haul markets. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)