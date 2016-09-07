Norwegian to add U.S-Barcelona flights, increasing competition

| Sept 7
Sept 7 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on
Wednesday said it planned to start flights to Barcelona from
four U.S. cities next summer, heightening competition with U.S.
rivals to the popular tourist destination.
The announcement comes as Delta Air Lines Inc and
others say Norwegian is adding flights that exceed traveler
demand, pushing down fares and hurting airlines' revenue. As
major U.S. carriers scale back their growth plans in Europe,
Norwegian is taking up some of the slack.
"It's an opportunity, I would say," Norwegian's Chief
Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl said in an interview,
suggesting his airline can operate some routes more efficiently
than U.S. carriers.
"A network carrier could pull out because it's more
profitable for them to (connect) through a bigger city rather
than having a direct flight," he said. "Looking at (our) flying
point-to-point - it will boost the market, and it will also
probably steal from the hubs" of major airlines.
The Barcelona flights underscore the ambitions of Europe's
third-biggest budget carrier, which started New York-Paris
flights in July, to rapidly expand its long-haul business from
the United States.
Norwegian is taking advantage of an aviation agreement to
liberalize travel between the United States and the European
Union, updated in 2011, which allows airlines from non-E.U.
states Norway and Iceland to fly anywhere between the two blocs.
The carrier has also relied on the fuel-efficient 787
jetliner from Boeing Co to keep costs low and cut fares
on trans-Atlantic routes.
Some 20 percent of passengers on those flights likely are
snatched from rivals, while the majority are choosing their
European destinations in the first place because of Norwegian's
low fares, Ramdahl said.
Flights to Barcelona from Los Angeles will start on June 5,
followed by service from greater New York, greater San Francisco
and greater Miami. Launch fares will be about half current New
York-Barcelona fares booked in advance.
The company is looking at starting trans-Atlantic service
from Baltimore, Chicago and Seattle, Ramdahl said, as well as
Cuba. Long-haul service to Rome is under consideration for 2018,
he said.
"The pie will get bigger, but I would think that the
(low-cost) long-haul part would take the majority of it," he
said.
Norwegian's growth is not an exact replacement of flights
U.S. airlines have cut. The routes in question are different,
and Norwegian's capacity additions are incremental because
flights often are not daily.
That has not stopped U.S. airlines and unions from taking
issue with the company. They say service to the United States
from Norwegian's Irish subsidiary would undermine wages and
working standards - claims Norwegian has denied.
U.S. regulators have not finalized approval of flights
operated by the Irish subsidiary - such as Boston-Cork, Ireland
- for more than two years. In July, the European Commission said
it was requesting arbitration because of the delay.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)