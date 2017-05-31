Norwegian Air adds Rome to growing list of long-haul, low-cost destinations

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from
three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and
European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic
flights.
Introductory prices for the new routes to Rome's Leonardo Da
Vinci-Fiumicino Airport start in November at $189 one way, taxes
included. Nonstop flights for the same time period found on
Google flights start at $2,694.
The flights, from airports in Newark, New Jersey, Los
Angeles and Oakland, California, are the latest instance of
low-cost carriers expanding their presence in Europe and the
United States, and increasing pressure on their larger
competitors to consider restricted cheaper fares and redesigned
cabins to compete on routes across the Atlantic.
“Rome is one of the top tourist destinations in the world,
and a favorite among Americans, so it was an obvious choice for
us as we continue to expand our transatlantic presence,”
Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl said in a
statement.
“More U.S. routes mean we will create more American jobs and
offer American travelers even more affordable fares.”
The emphasis on creating American jobs is an important point
for the budget Scandinavian carrier, which in December received
long-awaited U.S. approval from the outgoing Obama
administration for its Irish subsidiary Norwegian Air
International to operate routes across the Atlantic.
Airlines and labor groups in the United States had asked the
administration to deny the request, arguing that it would
undermine wages and working standards.
U.S. carriers and unions had hoped for a more hostile
environment from President Donald Trump's administration toward
foreign competition on routes, but the administration has hinted
towards an interest in foreign airlines’ use of American
products and workers.
Service from Newark Liberty International Airport will
launch on Nov. 9. Los Angeles International Airport to Rome
flights will begin on Nov. 11, and flights from Oakland
International Airport will begin February 2018.
The carrier also announced on Wednesday plans to expand its
service to the French Caribbean, launching nonstop service
beginning in October to Guadeloupe and Martinique from
Providence, Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport.
