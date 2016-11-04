Norwegian Air says U.S.-Swedish deal opens door to more flights

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian Air said in a statement Sweden and the United States have signed a bilateral agreement to allow U.S. preclearance of travellers at Stockholm's Arlanda airport, which means passengers do not have to go through immigration procedures on arrival in the U.S.

** The airline says this could pave the way for more direct flight between Sweden and the U.S., in addition to the six destinations Norwegian Air already serves (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)