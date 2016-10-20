JetBlue urges speedy resolution to Norwegian Air's U.S. dispute

OSLO Oct 20 U.S. airline JetBlue Airways Corp.
urged the U.S. government to resolve a dispute over
Norwegian Air Shuttle's bid to increase flights to the
United States, raising concerns that its own potential European
expansion might be curbed as a result.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provisionally
approved budget carrier Norwegian's application to start flights
through its Irish subsidiary in April, but has not given final
approval. The typically routine request was filed more than two
years ago.
In an Oct. 19 letter to the DOT seen by Reuters, JetBlue
says it takes no position on the merits of Norwegian's
application, but was concerned by what the delay means for
carriers that wish to gain access to new markets, highlighting
plans by the European Union to seek arbitration.
"As an airline which may one day seek authorisation from the
aviation authorities of European Union member states for new
transatlantic services, I am concerned that JetBlue might face
similar treatment and delays in the future," James Hnat,
JetBlue's general counsel, wrote.
In addition to its U.S. flights, New York-based JetBlue
flies to Latin America and the Caribbean.
The budget airline has also expressed interest in new,
long-range jets with a single aisle so it could fly profitably
to cities in Western Europe that either have too much flight
supply or can't draw enough customers to fill wide-body planes.
Norwegian's application has provoked criticism from U.S.
competitors and trade unions, which argue that giving a licence
to Norwegian's Irish subsidiary could undermine jobs, wages and
working standards.
Norwegian CEO Bjoern Kjos earlier on Thursday said the
process had largely been put on hold because of the upcoming
U.S. presidential election.
The carrier currently flies to the United States on its
Norwegian operating licence but wants the flexibility offered by
the U.S.-EU Open Skies deal.
Already, the escalating fare war over the Atlantic is
forcing big airlines to consider chopping prices and other
measures to win back budget-conscious travellers drawn to
low-fare rivals, such as Norwegian.
The U.S. DOT declined to comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Joachim Dageborg; Additional reporting by Jeffrey
Dastin in Washington; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Adrian Croft)