Norwegian Air CEO says may order extra 10 Dreamliners from Boeing

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
OSLO, April 21 Budget airline Norwegian Air will likely order an extra 10 Dreamliners from Boeing , its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
"We have an option for an extra 10 Dreamliners (on top of the 40 we have under delivery). We will likely use that option. Unless long-haul growth subsides completely," Bjoern Kjos said on the sidelines of a company earnings presentation. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering