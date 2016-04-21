版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 21日 星期四 15:24 BJT

Norwegian Air CEO says may order extra 10 Dreamliners from Boeing

OSLO, April 21 Budget airline Norwegian Air will likely order an extra 10 Dreamliners from Boeing , its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have an option for an extra 10 Dreamliners (on top of the 40 we have under delivery). We will likely use that option. Unless long-haul growth subsides completely," Bjoern Kjos said on the sidelines of a company earnings presentation. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

