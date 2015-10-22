UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air makes largest single order of Boeing Dreamliners in Europe

* Orders 19 Dreamliners for delivery between 2017 and 2020

* Has option for another 10 planes

* Deal is worth more than $5 mln at list prices (Adds detail from Boeing statement)

OSLO, Oct 22 Budget carrier Norwegian Air has made the largest single order of Boeing Dreamliners from a European airline, costing more than $5 billion at list prices, the companies said on Thursday.

Norwegian Air will first order 19 of the 787-9 planes, with delivery between 2017 and 2020, and will have an option to order an extra 10, as it expands into long-haul services.

Norwegian Air has expanded rapidly and is trying to take market share from traditional flag carriers. In April last year it suspended talks on buying 20 Dreamliners from Boeing because of a delay in receiving U.S. backing for its long-haul plans.

The company flies on a license issued by the EU outsider Norway, but has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for permission to fly to the United States on an Irish license, which it believes will give greater flexibility in managing routes.

Demand for the company's intercontinental flights has risen strongly, resulting in the new order. Norwegian said its latest order took its total of unfilled orders from Boeing to more than 150, including 100 737 MAXs. It also has on order 100 Airbus A320neos. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)