中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 14:59 BJT

Norwegian Air makes largest single order of Dreamliners in Europe

OSLO Oct 22 Budget airline Norwegian Air will order nineteen 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing , with an option for an additional ten planes of the same type, in what it said was the largest single order of Dreamliners made in Europe. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

