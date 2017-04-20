Norwegian Air takes fares fight to Asia with new London-Singapore route

BERLIN, April 20 Low cost carrier Norwegian Air
Shuttle announced its first route linking London and
Asia on Thursday, starting a service to Singapore as it seeks a
slice of the market for business and leisure travellers on
longer haul flights.
Norwegian has been expanding rapidly on routes from Europe
to the United States over the last year, prompting other
carriers to launch their own budget operations or introduce
lower-priced fares that strip out items such as baggage.
The latest move sees Norwegian steal a march on budget
carrier Air Asia X on low-cost travel between Asia and
London. Malaysia-based Air Asia X has been considering
restarting a route to London after axing it in 2012.
"Our transatlantic flights have shown the huge demand for
affordable long-haul travel, so we are delighted to expand into
new markets and offer our first route to Asia from the UK,"
Norwegian Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos said in a statement.
Norwegian's flights between the financial centres of London
and Singapore will start at the end of September and use the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. They will fly from
London's Gatwick airport.
Non-stop flights on the London-Singapore route are currently
operated by British Airways and Singapore Airlines
.
Norwegian's flights will be operated by its UK subsidiary,
which allows the company to take advantage of traffic rights
between Britain and countries in Asia, Africa and South America.
Economy fares will start from 179 pounds ($229) one way,
while seats in its premium cabin, which include meals, baggage
and more legroom, will start from 699 pounds, it said.
($1 = 0.7809 pounds)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Keith Weir)