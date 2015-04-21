Norwegian Air launches Las Vegas, Caribbean flights

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
COPENHAGEN, April 21 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle will launch new long-haul flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands later this year, the company said on Tuesday.
The company will fly routes from Scandinavia and London.
Europe's third-biggest low cost carrier after Ryanair and easyJet has rapidly expanded into the long-haul business including the London to New York route, one of the most competitive routes in the world. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.