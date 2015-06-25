Norwegian Air to grow U.S. flights with Caribbean service

| June 25
June 25 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on
Thursday announced flights between the United States and two
islands in the French Caribbean, hinting that more routes and
heightened competition with U.S. carriers are to come.
Beginning in December, Norwegian will fly from three U.S.
cities to Guadeloupe and Martinique, overseas departments of
France. Bilateral agreement allows Norwegian to fly between the
United States and any point in European Union territory.
While American Airlines Group Inc is the only major
U.S. airline that now serves the islands, with direct flights
from Miami, U.S. carriers dominate U.S.-Caribbean travel broadly
and may view the routes as an incursion by Norwegian.
The Oslo-based airline plans to serve the islands from New
York three times per week on Boeing Co 737-800 aircraft.
It plans to fly there on the same aircraft type twice per week
from Boston and Baltimore, where it operates no other flights,
unlike in New York.
Adding flights between Europe and those two cities is
"definitely on our list" to do, Chief Executive Officer Bjoern
Kjos said in an interview.
Norwegian has expanded rapidly with the addition of
long-haul flights in 2013, making it the only budget carrier to
fly between Europe and the United States. It also wants to add
U.S. flights under an Irish subsidiary, but the U.S. Department
of Transportation has not approved or denied its application
since it was filed more than a year ago.
U.S. airlines and unions have charged that the subsidiary
would undermine wages and working standards. Norwegian has
dismissed claims about labor unfairness, noting that it is
unconcerned if workers unionize and saying U.S. airlines simply
fear Norwegian's low fares.
Travel agents and industry groups have said the feud is part
of a two-front war U.S. airlines are waging against new
competition. The U.S. carriers have said three Gulf airlines
have received state subsidies in violation of bilateral aviation
agreements.
Norwegian has vowed to fly more to the United States under
its parent operation if its Irish subsidiary is blocked.
Seasonal service to Guadeloupe and Martinique make sense for
Norwegian so it can use aircraft it would otherwise ground in
Europe because schedules slow in the winter, Kjos said.
"We anticipate that there is a market from these islands
into the U.S," he said. "You have to take into consideration
that the dollar is very strong against the Euro, so it's cheap
to go to these islands now."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York)