Norwegian Air launches $65 nonstop U.S. to Europe flights

Feb 23 Budget-conscious travelers can now book
$65 trans-Atlantic flights on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
, the company announced on Thursday, ramping up pressure
on U.S. carriers to compete with increasingly low fare
international airlines.
Beginning in mid-June, the low-cost European carrier will
launch one-way flights from Stewart International Airport in
Orange County, New York, T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode
Island, and Bradley International Airport in Hartford,
Connecticut to destinations in Ireland and the United Kingdom.
"I pay for what I want, you pay for what you want. We don't
pay for what everybody else on the plane wants," spokesman
Anders Lindström said of the tax-inclusive low fares.
Thousands of tickets will be offered at the $65 introductory
rate. Tickets on the next pricing tier start at $99, taxes
included. This compares to one-way New York to Dublin air ticket
prices of about $655 to just over $2,755 being offered by other
airlines for mid-June, online travel website Expedia shows.
American carriers have for years protested Norwegian Air's
presence in the U.S. market, complaining that Europe's
third-largest budget airline is adding flights that exceed
traveler demand, pushing down fares and hurting airlines'
revenue.
The carrier is taking advantage of an agreement to
liberalize air travel between the United States and the European
Union, updated in 2011, which allows airlines from non-E.U.
states Norway and Iceland to fly anywhere between the two blocs.
To keep costs low, Norwegian Air will fly from smaller U.S.
airports with lower fees.
"Our product is based on freedom to choose," Senior Vice
President of Sales Lars Sande said in a phone interview. "If you
want to go to Europe for $99 one way, you can."
Other carriers, including Iceland's Wow Air and Lufthansa's
budget subsidiary Eurowings, also offer low-cost
long-haul flights.
(Reporting by Alana Wise in Washington and Jeffrey Dastin in
San Francisco; Editing by Himani Sarkar)