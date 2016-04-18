Norwegian Air CEO eyes new Boeing Dreamliners after U.S. permit

OSLO, April 18 Norwegian Air Shuttle
will need to order more long-haul planes, with Boeing's
Dreamliners the likeliest option, following a U.S. decision to
allow the firm's Irish subsidiary to fly transatlantic routes,
its CEO told Reuters on Monday.
"With this permission from the U.S. Transportation
Department, we can start flying people from Africa and Asia via
Europe to the U.S. We are going to need more long-haul planes
than what we have ordered today," Bjoern Kjos said in an
interview.
"Dreamliners are the most likely option. We are going to
create jobs in the U.S. This permit allows ut to look at more
planes from Boeing."
The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it
intended to grant flying rights to Norwegian Air's Irish unit,
setting the stage for a new battle among airlines for leisure
travellers.
