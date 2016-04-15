版本:
U.S. tentatively grants flying rights to Norwegian Air's Irish unit

April 15 The U.S. Transportation Department has tentatively granted Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Irish subsidiary the right to fly to the United States, it said in an order on Friday, bringing a politically charged, years-long review nearer to a close.

The department said Friday that there appeared to be no legal basis to deny the subsidiary's application for rights to fly to the United States. U.S. airlines and unions had alleged that the subsidiary known as Norwegian Air International would undermine U.S. wages and working standards - claims dismissed by Norwegian - which prolonged a typically swift review process across more than two years. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

