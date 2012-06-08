REFILE-Norwegian Air finalises large Airbus order

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
OSLO, June 8 Norwegian Air Shuttle signed a firm deal with Airbus for an order of 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft and also agreed on an option on another 50 similar aircraft, it said on Friday.
The deal is the finalisation of an order first announced in January when Norwegian purchased 222 narrow body aircraft - 100 of Boeing's new 737 MAX8, 100 of the Airbus's A320neo and 22 Boeing 787-800s - in one of Europe's biggest ever aircraft orders.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.