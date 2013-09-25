版本:
REFILE-Boeing execs meet Norwegian Air after Dreamliner breakdowns

OSLO, Sept 25 Norwegian Air Shuttle will meet U.S. plane maker Boeing executives in Oslo on Wednesday to discuss the repeated technical problems with its two Dreamliners.

"We expect them to take criticism seriously, take their share of responsibility and come to the table with specific and constructive suggestions," Norwegian Air spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said.

Norwegian, which operates two brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, suffered repeated malfunctions in recent weeks, ranging from electrical to hydraulic faults, which forced the budget carrier to ground the aircraft several times.

Norwegian declined to say who would take part in the talks but a source close to the firm said they expect Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner to meet Norwegian CEO Bjoern Kjos.
