UPDATE 3-Norwegian airline to check second 787, ILFC pressures Boeing

* Carrier aims to bring grounded plane back next week
* Second jet to have precautionary checks
* Lessor ILFC urges Boeing to halt 787 glitches
OSLO, Oct 9 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle
plans to take its second Boeing Dreamliner out
of operation for precautionary checks after repeated hydraulic
and electrical faults led to the grounding of its other one.
The carrier said on Wednesday the second Dreamliner had had
fewer problems than the other plane and the move was more a
precautionary measure. It expects the checks to take place once
the grounded jet is back in service, probably late next week.
The move came as one of Boeing's largest customers, which
owns the two jets and rents them to Norwegian for a fee, threw
its weight behind the airline in a row over 787 reliability.
"It's got to improve: it can't keep doing what it has been
doing and it has been very frustrating," Henri Courpron, chief
executive of Los Angeles-based International Lease Finance Corp
, told Reuters during an aviation event in Barcelona.
"Norwegian have launched their wide-body operation on the
back of the 787 order and it is very difficult for an airline to
start a new product in a new market if the airplane is not as
reliable as you would like."
The Dreamliner was supposed to be a game changer for the
aviation industry as its light weight body and sophisticated
engines cut fuel consumption by 20 percent.
But it has been beset by problems, including a battery fire
that grounded the model for months this year and forced Boeing
to come up with a new battery design.
Norwegian Air grounded one of its two Dreamliners on Sept.
28, asking Boeing for repairs after repeated faults in its first
month of operation left passengers stranded in cities around the
world including Bangkok and New York.
"Boeing has gone through the plane completely and made all
the necessary improvements," spokeswoman Charlotte Holmbergh
Jacobsson said of the grounded plane. "We aim to have it back in
operation towards the end of next week."
Contrary to previous plans to test the plane on shorter
routes, Norwegian Air will put the repaired jet immediately into
long-haul service, she said.
Boeing said it expected checks on the second plane would
take several days.
The Dreamliners are central to Norwegian Air's plans to ramp
up its long haul operations to Asia and North America. It
expects to have another six of the planes by 2015.