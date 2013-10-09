Norwegian Air to hand second Dreamliner to Boeing for checks, repairs

OSLO Oct 9 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle
expects to get its grounded Dreamliner back from Boeing
towards the end of next week and will put it straight
into long-haul service, a Norwegian Air spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
Once the grounded plane is back in operation, Norwegian will
hand its other Dreamliner to Boeing for similar checks and
repairs, Communications Manager Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson
told Reuters.
Norwegian Air grounded one of its two Dreamliners on Sept
28, handing it to Boeing for repairs after repeated hydraulic
and electrical faults during its first month of operation,
leaving passengers stranded from Bangkok to New York.