UPDATE 1-Norwegian Dreamliner stuck in Bangkok after hydraulic pump fails

* Norwegian Air Shuttle plane was on its way to Stockholm
* Several Dreamliner breakdowns for company this month
* Plane stuck in Bangkok, repair time uncertain
OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian Air Shuttle
suffered yet another Boeing Dreamliner breakdown on
Friday when a hydraulic pump failed, delaying a flight to
Stockholm from Bangkok, a spokesman said on Friday.
Norwegian's two Dreamliners have broken down several times
this month. The company could not say how long the plane would
be grounded this time and was making alternative travel
arrangements for passengers should the delay prove extensive.
Norwegian launched long-haul operations this year and hoped
to capitalise on Dreamliner's lower operating cost. The plane is
lighter and its engines promised 20 percent savings on fuel.
Boeing's plane was expected to be a game-changer for the
aviation industry but there have been delays getting it into
service and setbacks including the grounding of all planes
because of battery problems.
Norwegian summoned Boeing's management this week and the
U.S. firm promised to locate spare parts centres at all
Norwegian's Dreamliner destinations as well as sending a team of
engineers to Oslo to monitor the planes' performance.
Norwegian has repeatedly said it expects Boeing to take its
share of responsibility for the problems, ranging from
electrical faults to hydraulic issues, but said it was too early
to discuss compensation issues.
Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment.