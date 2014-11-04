BRIEF-Norwegian Property enters into lease contract with Google Norway

Nov 4 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Entered into a lease contract with Google Norway AS for an area of about 2,500 square meters of offices in Oslo

* Says lease length is in excess of 5 years and tenant is expected to move in March/April 2015