版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Norwegian Property enters into lease contract with Google Norway

Nov 4 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Entered into a lease contract with Google Norway AS for an area of about 2,500 square meters of offices in Oslo

* Says lease length is in excess of 5 years and tenant is expected to move in March/April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐