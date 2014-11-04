BRIEF-Norwegian Property enters into lease contract with Google Norway

BRIEF-Travelzoo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Travelzoo inc says as of march 31, 2017, travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 29.1 million
Nov 4 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Entered into a lease contract with Google Norway AS for an area of about 2,500 square meters of offices in Oslo
* Says lease length is in excess of 5 years and tenant is expected to move in March/April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Travelzoo inc says as of march 31, 2017, travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 29.1 million
MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's largest internet group Yandex on Thursday raised its sales outlook for the year after settling a dispute with Google over product distribution on the U.S. company's Android operating system.
* Net interest income in Q1 of 2017 was $37.5 million, a decrease of $411,000 (-1.1 pct) from Q4 of 2016