Norwegian Air in talks to get more long-distance planes -CEO

OSLO Oct 24 Norwegian Air is in discussions to secure more long-distance airplanes, the chief executive of the low-cost carrier said on Thursday.

"We are in concrete discussions to secure more long-distance airplanes," Bjoern Kjos told reporters after presenting the firm's third-quarter results. The company has currently two Boeing Dreamliners in operation.

