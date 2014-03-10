CORRECTED- Norwegian Air's Boeing 787s may be delayed a few weeks-report

UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
(Modifies headline to include phrase "may be delayed")
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian Air was expected to have four Boeing 787 Dreamliners delivered this spring but delivery may now be delayed for a few weeks after Boeing reported finding some wing cracks, daily newspaper Aftenposten said on Monday.
Boeing said last week that "hairline cracks" had been discovered in the wings of about 40 787 Dreamliners that are in production, marking another setback for the company's newest jet.
Norwegian Air, Europe's third-biggest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair and EasyJet, said it was confident in the ability of Boeing to honour its obligations, Aftenposten reported.
"When Boeing agrees deliveries with us, there is always room for delays. We expect these deliveries to happen within that time," a spokeswoman was quoted as saying.
Norwegian Air has ordered 14 Dreamliners from Boeing in total, including three jets that are already in operation, which have suffered some technical problems in recent months.
During the autumn its first two Dreamliners broke down more than half a dozen times, forcing it to lease back-up planes on short notice or cancel flights.
In January a fuel leak caused a flight from Bangkok to Oslo to be delayed by 19 hours. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic