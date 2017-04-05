Norwegian Air's ticket sales to the U.S. 'surprisingly good' -CEO

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, April 5 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, said bookings from Europe to the United States were surprisingly good and that the firm had yet to see a see negative impact from the U.S. administration attempts at imposing travel bans, its CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Bookings to the U.S. are very good, surprisingly good," Bjoern Kjos said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference.
"We have not seen it (a negative impact of the ban attempts). That is probably because we do not fly (directly) from the countries affected." (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.