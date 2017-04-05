版本:
Norwegian Air's ticket sales to the U.S. 'surprisingly good' -CEO

OSLO, April 5 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, said bookings from Europe to the United States were surprisingly good and that the firm had yet to see a see negative impact from the U.S. administration attempts at imposing travel bans, its CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Bookings to the U.S. are very good, surprisingly good," Bjoern Kjos said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference.

"We have not seen it (a negative impact of the ban attempts). That is probably because we do not fly (directly) from the countries affected." (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
