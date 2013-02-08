版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 8日

Boeing may delay Dreamliner deliveries due NTSB probe-Norwegian Air

OSLO Feb 8 Boeing may not be able to deliver the 787 Dreamliners ordered by Norwegian Air as scheduled due to the ongoing probe by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Nordic carrier said on Friday.

"The extent of a possible delay and whether such delay will affect later deliveries is presently not known," Norwegian Air said in a statement.

"Norwegian is taking precautionary steps by planning for substitute aircraft capacity."
