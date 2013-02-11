版本:
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line up in extended trade after Q4 results

NEW YORK Feb 11 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd : * Up 5.9 percent to $29.30 in extended trade after Q4 results

