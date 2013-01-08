Norwegian Cruise Line prices IPO at $16-$18/shr

GLOBAL-MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise with oil futures, investors await earnings
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices
Jan 8 Global cruise line operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd nearly doubled the estimated size of its initial public offering to up to $487.1 million from $250 million.
The company expects to sell 23.5 million shares, excluding underwriters' options, at between $16 and $18 per share in the IPO, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
The Miami, Florida-based operator had filed in July 2011 to raise up to $250 million. ()
The company, which operates a fleet of 11 ships and competes with Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International, earned $165.6 million on revenue of $2.26 billion during the year ended September.
It expects to receive about $370 million from the offering at the mid-point of the price range, and plans to use the proceeds to repay debt.
UBS Securities and Barclays Capital are the lead underwriters to the offering.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 10 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has shortlisted companies for its solar and wind power projects, as part of the first round of its renewable energy initiative, the energy ministry said on Monday.
April 10 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal as it aims to accumulate the airwaves it needs for a next generation network.