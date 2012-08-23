RLPC: National Oilwell Varco markets $6B M&A deal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 23 National Oilwell Varco Inc
(NOV) is in market with a $6 billon financing to back
its acquisition of Robbins & Myers Inc, senior bankers told
Thomson Reuters LPC.
Wells Fargo and DnB NOR are leading the deal, sources said.
Wells Fargo and DnB declined to comment. A spokesman from
NOV did not return calls by press time.
The facility consists of a $3 billion revolver and a $3
billion bridge loan. Proceeds back the $2.5 billion acquisition
of Robbins & Myers and refinance existing debt.
Given a senior unsecured rating of A2, the revolver pays 8bp
on an undrawn basis and 87.5bp over Libor when the facility is
drawn down.
Pricing on the bridge will be subject to duration and
ticking fees and opens at 125bp over Libor.
Proceeds from the revolver will refinance NOV's existing $2
billion, five-year revolving credit. The existing revolver was
set to expire April 21, 2013.
Syndication of the bridge loan to the company's top-tier
banks has already begun. The revolver is expected to launch its
retail round at a bank meeting on September 7.
NOV said on August 9 it had entered into an agreement to
acquire Robbins & Myers in a $2.5 billion all-cash transaction.
Under the terms of the agreement, Robbins & Myers' shareholders
will receive $60 per share in cash in return for each of the
approximately 42.4 million shares outstanding.
NOV is a manufacturer of equipment and components used in
oil and gas drilling and production operations, the provision of
oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the
upstream oil and gas industry.
Robbins & Myers is a supplier of engineered,
application-critical equipment and systems for the energy and
chemical markets.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter
of 2012.