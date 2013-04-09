REFILE-BRIEF-Novacopper approves $16 mln budget for 2013 exploration program

BRIEF-Sucampo acquires Vtesse in a deal valued at $200 mln
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc- transaction valued at $200 million upfront
April 9 NovaCopper Inc : * Announces first quarter financial results * Q1 loss per share $0.13 * Says approved a budget of $16.0 million for its 2013 exploration program, other costs * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Ares Management announces formation of development capital resources
BRUSSELS, April 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: