公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二

REFILE-BRIEF-Novacopper approves $16 mln budget for 2013 exploration program

April 9 NovaCopper Inc : * Announces first quarter financial results * Q1 loss per share $0.13 * Says approved a budget of $16.0 million for its 2013 exploration program, other costs * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

