MOVES-Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group boosts cyber team

May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.

Stuart was previously a managing consultant at IBM's UK&I cyber security consulting practice.

He will report to Dan Trueman, head of cyber and chief innovation officer at Novae. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
