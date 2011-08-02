RPT-UPDATE 1-Nova Measuring sees lower Q3 profit margins, shares down

(Repeats for wider distribution)
Aug 2 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
a provider of wafer measurement products to
chipmakers, almost doubled its second-quarter earnings, but
forecast lower third-quarter margins, sending its shares down 7
percent pre-market.
The company expects third-quarter net profitability of 20-25
percent on revenue of $24-$27 million. At the high end of the
company's revenue outlook that implies about $5.4-$6.75 million
in third-quarter profit.
Second-quarter earnings rose to $9.1 million or 34 cents a
share, from $4.7 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 53 percent to $29.6 million.
The company's shares, which closed at $8.80 on Monday, were
down 7 percent at $8.20 in pre-market trading on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)