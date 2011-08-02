RPT-UPDATE 1-Nova Measuring sees lower Q3 profit margins, shares down

(Repeats for wider distribution)

* Q2 rev $29.6 mln

* Q2 EPS $0.34

* Sees Q3 rev $20-$27 mln

* Sees 20-25 pct net profitability in Q3

Aug 2 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd a provider of wafer measurement products to chipmakers, almost doubled its second-quarter earnings, but forecast lower third-quarter margins, sending its shares down 7 percent pre-market.

The company expects third-quarter net profitability of 20-25 percent on revenue of $24-$27 million. At the high end of the company's revenue outlook that implies about $5.4-$6.75 million in third-quarter profit.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $9.1 million or 34 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 53 percent to $29.6 million.

The company's shares, which closed at $8.80 on Monday, were down 7 percent at $8.20 in pre-market trading on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)