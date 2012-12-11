UPDATE 2-Six hurt in Novartis plant chemical leak-police

* Site produces top-selling drug Diovan
* Six people hospitalised after incident
(Recasts lead, adds details)
ZURICH Dec 11 Six people who inhaled leaking
chemicals at the Novartis plant which makes the
company's top-selling drug Diovan were taken to hospital on
Tuesday, police said.
Novartis had no word on whether production had been affected
after the leak of corrosive liquid at the pharmaceutical
production site in Schweizerhalle near Basel.
The leak is the latest in a string of problems to hit
Novartis manufacturing sites this year.
The drugmaker was cited by U.S. regulators last December for
violating manufacturing regulations at three generic drug plants
in the U.S. and Canada.
It also suspended production at its consumer health site in
Lincoln, Nebraska, to improve quality after consumers complained
of chipped and broken pills and inconsistent packaging.
In October, Italy and other European countries temporarily
banned the sale of anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis
after small particles were found in some of the injections,
although authorities later lifted the ban.
Shares in Novartis were trading up 0.9 percent by 1458 GMT,
compared to a 0.4 percent firmer European Healthcare sector
index.
Police said the leak on Tuesday morning affected 13 people,
six of whom were taken to hospital.
They said there was no danger to people outside the site,
about 6 km from Basel.
Five of those taken to hospital work for an external
cleaning company, while one person was a Novartis employee,
police said.
Police said the affected building had been ventilated and
returned to its normal state. Investigations are continuing into
the cause of the incident.
The Schweizerhalle site manufactures drugs including those
used to treat hypertension like blockbuster Diovan, which had
sales of $5.7 billion in 2011.
In November 1986, a fire in a storage building used for
pesticides and other agricultural chemicals at the
Schweizerhalle site released agrochemicals into the air and
polluted the Rhine river, turning it red.
At the time, the site belonged to Sandoz, which merged with
Ciba-Geigy to form Novartis 10 years later.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Emma Thomasson; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford and David Cowell)